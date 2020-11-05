Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 83,845 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 126.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 44.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at $73,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $53.03 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $54.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.09 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,470,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,564.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,892 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

