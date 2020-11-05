Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.08 Million Holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,017 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.59% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 112,409 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 147.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after buying an additional 543,966 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

NYSE BSIG opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.74.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

