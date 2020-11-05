Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,316 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Argus cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.72 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.92.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.