Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Holdings Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CABO. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,849.14.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,900.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.46. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,044.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,805.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,813.02.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total value of $621,674.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,553.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total transaction of $2,607,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,337.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,935,430. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

