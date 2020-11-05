Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Edison International by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

EIX opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.46. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.