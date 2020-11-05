KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of UFP Industries worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,432,000 after acquiring an additional 113,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in UFP Industries by 218.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $415,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in UFP Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

In other news, Director William G. Currie sold 3,285 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 3,941 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $242,529.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,204 shares of company stock worth $3,876,071 in the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

