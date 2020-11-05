KBC Group NV Trims Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,334 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 22.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 22.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $82.91 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $88.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

