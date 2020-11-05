Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stake Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Elastic by 71.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 34.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 21.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $107.99 on Thursday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $127.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.92.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESTC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other Elastic news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $832,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 537,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,738,538.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,474.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,684 shares of company stock valued at $91,223,438 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

