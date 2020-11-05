KBC Group NV Purchases 38,009 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,009 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.23% of TPI Composites worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 10,662.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 68,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,893,774.48. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $77,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,529. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TPI Composites Inc has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $36.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

