LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 56.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth $139,000. AXA bought a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth $1,126,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 45,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other LCI Industries news, Director Brendan Deely sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $796,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,820.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LCII opened at $118.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $131.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.77.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. CL King raised their price target on LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

