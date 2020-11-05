KBC Group NV Has $2.33 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,488,000 after acquiring an additional 745,690 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,517,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,777 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 82.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,578,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,522 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,317,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,831,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,989,000 after purchasing an additional 48,690 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Huber Research upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

OMC opened at $47.84 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

