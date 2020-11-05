KBC Group NV Acquires 10,867 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $5,503,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,972.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,799 shares of company stock worth $22,181,023 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $128.69 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

