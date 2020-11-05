GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub during the second quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub during the third quarter worth $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in GrubHub by 16.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GrubHub during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 742 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $57,846.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $80,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,143 shares in the company, valued at $253,482.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,040,538 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Sunday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GrubHub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.37.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. GrubHub Inc has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $85.53.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.49. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

