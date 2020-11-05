Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Crane worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 22,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $1,305,060.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,002.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

