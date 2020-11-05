KBC Group NV Has $2.25 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,363 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,276 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,526,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,498,000 after buying an additional 1,403,717 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,313,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after buying an additional 979,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 977,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after buying an additional 958,668 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,400,000.

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $216,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at $149,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,145,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,780 shares of company stock worth $2,369,658 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of LSCC opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 112.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

