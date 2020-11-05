KBC Group NV Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,961 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 11.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. UBS Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

