Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitae during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after buying an additional 102,309 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 120.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 32,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Invitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $55.38.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Invitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 21,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $685,174.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $55,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,357 shares of company stock worth $3,214,961 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

