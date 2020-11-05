Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $240.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.59.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET opened at $254.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.71. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $157,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total transaction of $8,419,957.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,947 shares of company stock valued at $20,428,272 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 343.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 243,635 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Arista Networks by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Arista Networks by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,892 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.