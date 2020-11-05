Solaredge Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 21,103 call options on the company. This is an increase of 500% compared to the typical volume of 3,517 call options.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $1,224,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,947 shares in the company, valued at $76,147,810.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $2,588,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,390,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 196.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $206.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. Solaredge Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $317.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.62.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.44.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

