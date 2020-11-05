Honeywell International Inc Purchases 130,951 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 130,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $512,018.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Honeywell International Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 30th, Honeywell International Inc bought 117,398 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $444,938.42.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of Honeywell International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $178.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.67. The company has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

