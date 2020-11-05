Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Position Lessened by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLK. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 276,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 24,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLK stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and broadband services; and Internet of things, big data, financial, video on demand, music, gaming, and digital advertising services.

