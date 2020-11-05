Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 973 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 7,296.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $446,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $33.24 on Thursday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.