Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in E*TRADE Financial, LLC (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial, LLC (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of ETFC stock opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $48.64. E*TRADE Financial, LLC has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $57.30.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

