Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 60,715 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Apple makes up 7.0% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 237.9% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 185.7% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

AAPL stock opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1,954.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

