Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,149 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 32,441 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,687,025 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $565,162,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 124,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 77,176 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 130,567 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 20,667 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.29.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,992,637. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $216.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1,636.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

