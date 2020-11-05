New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 700 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 492.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Barclays raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.48.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $118.09 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $153.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day moving average of $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

