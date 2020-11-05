Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 134,003 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 299.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,003 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.6% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Apple by 265.4% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 82,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,714,000 after buying an additional 60,040 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 275.4% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 67,723 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 276.0% during the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 242.0% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 317.4% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 14,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day moving average is $99.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1,954.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $115.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

