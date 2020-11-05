CNB Bank Sells 1,050 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CNB Bank cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,275 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.8% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,927 shares of company stock worth $31,992,637 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.29.

Microsoft stock opened at $216.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,636.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.90 and its 200-day moving average is $200.86. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.