Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 306.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 304,581 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.5% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,954.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

