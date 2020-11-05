180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 275.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,723 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Apple by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,293,131 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,423,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,638 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Apple by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 9,357,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,083,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,198 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $784,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010,632 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Apple by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,495,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,456,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $114.95 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $1,954.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $81.25 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

