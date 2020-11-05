Xponance Inc. Has $284.21 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,242 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 57,630 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 7.0% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $284,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 26.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 77,463 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 37.2% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 282,380 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,198 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.4% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $216.39 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,636.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,927 shares of company stock worth $31,992,637. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.29.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

