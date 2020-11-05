State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 10,400 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,687,025 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.5% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $565,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 43,438 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 125,683 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,146 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 68,881 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1,636.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.29.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,927 shares of company stock worth $31,992,637 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

