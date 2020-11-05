Howland Capital Management LLC Has $84.89 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,594 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $84,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,687,025 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $565,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 124,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 77,176 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Microsoft by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 130,567 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 20,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,057,080 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $222,335,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $216.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,636.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.90 and its 200 day moving average is $200.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.29.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,927 shares of company stock worth $31,992,637 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

