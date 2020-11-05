Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 874 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,592 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.3% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,992,637 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.29.

MSFT opened at $216.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,636.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

