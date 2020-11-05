Firestone Capital Management Sells 202 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Firestone Capital Management cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,629 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 43,438 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 125,683 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,146 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 68,881 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,992,637 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.29.

MSFT opened at $216.39 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.90 and a 200-day moving average of $200.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,636.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

