Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,732 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,654 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,927 shares of company stock worth $31,992,637. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,636.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.29.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

