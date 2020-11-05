Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,123 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.8% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $178,633,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Microsoft by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,748,096 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $559,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,950 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,636.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.86. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,992,637. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.29.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

