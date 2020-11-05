JustInvest LLC Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,463 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.6% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,289,856 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,571,309,000 after acquiring an additional 413,623 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,869,374,000 after acquiring an additional 435,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,853,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,447,325,000 after acquiring an additional 396,758 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.29.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $216.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,636.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,927 shares of company stock worth $31,992,637 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

