Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.10 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.4% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Marin raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,985,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1,954.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

