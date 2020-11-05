Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $9,433,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $109,456,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 75.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,253,000 after purchasing an additional 183,222 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $80,389,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on W shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.07.

Wayfair stock opened at $270.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.74. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $921,941.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,800.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total transaction of $125,503.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,349,567.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,817 shares of company stock valued at $178,294,475 over the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

