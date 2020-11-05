Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $70,000 Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 241.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 19.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,815,000 after acquiring an additional 212,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cardlytics by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics stock opened at $83.62 on Thursday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 2.32.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.42%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $152,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 235,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,922,397.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 47,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,891.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 182,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,492,650 and have sold 39,739 shares valued at $3,075,523. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.