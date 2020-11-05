The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,641,047,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 585,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after acquiring an additional 90,858 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 39.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 153,283 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 445,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,880,000 after acquiring an additional 74,605 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.77.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total transaction of $2,201,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO opened at $331.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.77. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

