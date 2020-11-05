DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in CoStar Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 782,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 106.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $15,607,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,114 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $902.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $845.09 and a 200 day moving average of $753.42. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $939.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 121.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Truist upped their price target on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.46.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

