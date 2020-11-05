OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 323.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,331 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.54%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

