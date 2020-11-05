DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 97.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 62.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. UBS Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

