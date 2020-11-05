DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.23 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

NYSE EPAM opened at $328.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $356.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.