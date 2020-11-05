DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,927 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 32,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.1105 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Fundamental Research started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

