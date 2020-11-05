Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,615 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,144.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3,376.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 70.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $36.53 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

