DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 345.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 365.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $267.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $286.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

