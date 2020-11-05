Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 105.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 300.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $61,028,214.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 705,436 shares of company stock valued at $143,142,015. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MRTX opened at $234.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.85. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $240.58.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.36.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

